Odds & Ends: Younger Creator Says Seventh Season Will 'Unofficially' Be Its Last

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Younger's Seventh Season Will 'Unofficially' Be Its Last

Season seven of the TV Land series Younger, starring two-time Tony winner and upcoming Music Man star Sutton Foster, looks like it will be its last. Creator Darren Star told TVLine, “We are unofficially planning [season seven] as a final season” while promoting his upcoming Netflix comedy Emily in Paris. Season seven had been scheduled to begin filming when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Star also said the writers are contemplating incorporating the coronavirus crisis into the season. Stay tuned!

Cody Renard Richard & Broadway Advocacy Coalition Announce New Scholarship

Veteran Broadway stage manager Cody Renard Richard (Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme) has teamed up with the Broadway Advocacy Coalition to announce the Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program. In an effort to support the next generation of Black, Asian, Latinx, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) theater-makers working behind the scenes, the program will provide financial support, as well as mentorship through online seminars focusing on community building, leadership and social justice from Richard and various leaders from the theatrical industry. In the inaugural year, selected recipients will receive a $1,500 scholarship for the spring 2021 semester. Applications for the program are being accepted through October 25 at 11:59PM ET.

Cynthia Erivo & More to Be Featured on New Jesus Christ Superstar Album

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, Shoshana Bean, Eden Espinosa and more will revisit the all-female concert version of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Jesus Christ Superstar. September 18 will see the release of She Is Risen: Volume II, the follow-up to the first record. The new album will once again feature Erivo as Mary Magdalene, Bean as Judas and Morgan James as Jesus. The recording will also include vocals from Debbie Gravitte, Bryonha Marie Parham, Ann Harada, Tamika Lawrence, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Bridget Everett, Marva Hicks and the youth choir of A BroaderWay.

Tony Winner Anika Noni Rose Joins Netflix Series Maid

Anika Noni Rose, who earned a 2004 Tony Award for her performance in Caroline, or Change, will star alongside Fosse/Verdon Emmy nominee Margaret Qualley and To Kill a Mockingbird's Nick Robinson in Netflix's Maid. According to Deadline, the dramedy series, penned by Molly Smith Metzler (who also will serve as the showrunner and executive producer), centers on Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housekeeping to make ends meet. Rose will play the role of Regina, an extremely successful family law attorney and Alex’s client.

Get a Sneak Peek at New Frederick Douglass Musical

As previously announced, Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. will bring the world premiere of Charles Randolph-Wright and Marcus Hummon's American Prophet: Frederick Douglass In His Own Words to the stage. Randolph-Wright will direct the musical about one of the most notable human rights leaders and impassioned agitators who changed the course of history with his own revolution. Kristolyn Lloyd and Cornelius S. Smith Jr. offer a performance of "Let the Storm Come" below. American Prophet: Frederick Douglass In His Own Words will play from May 28, 2021 through July 3.

P.S. Sarah Jessica Parker shares hopes for Plaza Suite's Broadway bow. Take a listen!