Jasmine & Ron Cephas Jones Make Emmy History; Additional Broadway Alums Win 2020 Emmy Awards

As previously reported, Jasmine Cephas Jones, who can be seen in the original cast of Hamilton on Disney+, earned her first Emmy Award for her performance on Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn. On September 19, her father and fellow Broadway alum Ron Cephas Jones garnered an Emmy Award for his performance on This Is Us. The father-daughter duo is the first ever to both bring home Emmy Awards in the same year. The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, aired on ABC on September 20.

The evening also included wins for Tony winner Billy Crudup for The Morning Show, Uzo Aduba (who appeared on Broadway in Godspell and Coram Boy) for Mrs. America, Mark Ruffalo (who earned a 2006 Tony nomination for his performance in Awake and Sing!) and two-time Tony winner Cherry Jones and Jeremy Strong (who appeared on Broadway in A Man for All Seasons), both for Succession.

In other Emmy night news of note for theater fans, The Greatest Showman standout Zendaya received her first Emmy for her performance on HBO’s Euphoria. The hit show Schitt’s Creek, which included a memorable production of Cabaret in its fifth season, was the evening’s big comedy winner, earning six awards.