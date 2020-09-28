2020 Olivier Awards to Take Place on October 25; Next Awards Show Will Be in 2022

Save the date! The rescheduled 2020 Olivier Awards are officially taking place on Sunday, October 25 at 3:00PM ET. Hosted by the previously announced Jason Manford, the ceremony will be broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio.

Showing off the London Palladium, the mostly pre-tapped program will feature acceptance speeches, unique performances, interviews and more. Additional awards will be given out during the pre-show broadcast on Official London Theatre’s YouTube channel. Performers and guests set to participate will be announced at a later date.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic shuttering theater doors for the majority of the year, it’s been announced that the next Olivier Awards ceremony will take place in April 2022. A plan to celebrate theatre in 2021 is to be announced.

The 2020 Olivier Award nominations were announced on March 3. The show with the most nominations is & Juliet with nine. Director Trevor Nunn's revival of Fiddler on the Roof received eight nominations. Dear Evan Hansen, which won the Best Musical Tony in 2017 and transferred from Broadway, was nominated for seven awards. The most-nominated play, with five each, are Death Of A Salesman and Rosmersholm.

Click here to find a full list of the 2020 Olivier Award nominees.