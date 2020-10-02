Sponsored
Watch Broadway Favorites Perform BC/EFA Anthem 'Help Is On The Way'

by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 2, 2020
Hailey Kilgore performing "Help Is On The Way"

Help is on the way—and it comes in the form of a slew of Broadway faves belting out this David Friedman anthem. Because Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS did not have the opportunity to present the 2020 edition of the Easter Bonnet Competition due to the coronavirus crisis, a bunch of stage stars united to perform "Help Is On The Way," which has ended the show since 1995. Songwriter Friedman gathered stars who have performed the Bonnet finale (which has since become the official BC/EFA anthem) in the past and an army of other voices, including Hailey Kilgore, Andréa Burns, Kerry Butler, Norm Lewis, Hugh Panero, Anika Noni Rose, L. Steven Taylor, Rachel York and more. Enjoy the performance below, and contribute here.

