Werk! Watch Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez Open Up About Her Breast Cancer Journey and More on Broadway Profiles

The October episode of the series Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, which is airing throughout the country this month, includes a catch-up with Broadway's Mandy Gonzalez. Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, the latest episode includes an interview with Hamilton star, who opened up about her cancer diagnosis and balancing treatment with performing eight times a week as Angelica Schuyler in the hit musical. "I really look at cancer as not a 'me' disease," she said. "It's really a 'we' disease because it affects so many people around you. As you're going through it, they're feeling it too." Now cancer free, Gonzalez has channeled her energy into "putting some good into the world" in the form of a young adult novel called Fearless. Learn more about Gonzalez and her book in the segment below, and be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally syndicated theater news program, on your local TV station.