Beetlejuice to Make International Premiere in South Korea in June 2021

It's showtime! The Tony-nominated hit Beetlejuice is going international. Director Alex Timbers announced on Instagram that Beetlejuice will premiere in South Korea next year. It will play a limited run engagement at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts beginning June 2021.

The production will feature a translated script performed in Korean. This marks the international debut of Beetlejuice, which played its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on March 11 due to the Broadway shutdown ahead of its scheduled closing date of June 6.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Beetlejuice features a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, choreography by Connor Gallagher and music direction by Kris Kukul.

Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, the double-crossing specter shows his true stripes.

Further information, including casting for the Korean production, to be announced at a later date.