Watch Jelani Alladin Sing a Hercules Song & More Performances from the Public Theater Virtual Gala

The Public Theater premiered its online virtual benefit, Forward.Together on October 20. The event, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, featured performances and appearances by dozens of Broadway favorites including Laura Benanti, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Nikki M. James, Alicia Keys, Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Sting and more. The one-night-only event occured in place of the previously rescheduled We Are One Public gala. Here, watch performance highlights of the starry night; Alladin singing a number from the Public Works' Hercules, Audra McDonald performing "There Will Be A Miracle" from See What I Wanna See, and former Nine co-stars Laura Benanti and Antonio Banderas offering "What I Did for Love" in Spanish from Banderas' production of A Chorus Line.