Slave Play Tony Nominee James Cusati-Moyer Tapped for Shonda Rhimes Series

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 23, 2020
James Cusati-Moyer
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

James Cusati-Moyer, who was Tony-nominated for his performance in Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play, has landed a recurring role on Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix series Inventing Anna. According to The Wrap, the 10-episode series adapts the New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler about Anna Sorokin, a.k.a. Anna Delvey, the 28-year-old who faked being a German heiress to swindle New York elite out of more than $200,000. Cusati-Moyer will play Val, a stylist and fashion director who experiences the whiplash of a whirlwind friendship with Anna.

David Frankel will direct the cast, which also includes Julia Garner in the title role, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes and Alexis Floyd. A production schedule will be announced later.

In addition to Slave Play (which he also appeared in off-Broadway), Cusati-Moyer has been seen on Broadway in the Trip Cullman-helmed revival of Six Degrees of Separation. Off-Broadway, he has appeared in Terrence McNally's Fire and Air and The Devil in The Soldier's Tale. His screen credits include False Positive, Prodigal Son, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Path, Red Oaks, Blue Bloods and Time After Time.

