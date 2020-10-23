Watch Solea Pfeiffer Perform an Original Song with the Broadway Sinfonietta, a New All-Female Orchestra

The Broadway Sinfonietta, a new all-female orchestra founded by Macy Schmidt officially launches today. With help from the stage favorite Solea Pfieffer, who was recently seen in the title role of the New York City Center production of Evita, the group has released a music video for "You're Gonna Hear From Me," an original song by André & Dory Previn. The new orchestra collective features a growing roster of members with the goal of increasing the visibility and supporting the existence, excellence and equity of female BIPOC musicians, orchestrators, and contractors in the Broadway industry. Learn more about the Broadway Sinfonietta by clicking here and be sure watch their debut performance below!