Hear from the 2020 Tony Nominees & More on the November Episode of Broadway Profiles

Before it airs nationwide next month, we're offering a sneak peek at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, the November episode will air in New York City on November 1 at 6PM ET on WPIX and throughout the month across the country. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally syndicated theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this month:

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the full episode below!