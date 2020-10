Good news, Bohemians! Moulin Rouge, the musical that recently garnered 14 Tony nominations, has released a new music video for "Come What May" from the show. Featuring Tony nominees Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo as Moulin Rouge's Christian and Satine, respectively, viewers get to see a scene from the musical filmed onstage. Although Broadway may be dark for the remainder of the year, you can feel like you're sitting front and center by watching the video below!