Working Its Way Back to London! Jersey Boys Will Return to the West End in April

The Tony and Olivier-winning musical Jersey Boys is set to return to London’s West End, opening at the new Trafalgar Theatre (formerly known as Trafalgar Studios). Performances are scheduled to begin on April 14, 2021 with opening night set for April 21. Casting will be announced later.

Jersey Boys is a musical biography of the Four Seasons' rise, tough times, personal clashes and ultimate triumph as a group of friends whose music became symbolic of a generation. In addition to following the quartet’s coming of age as performers, the core of the show is how an allegiance to a code of honor learned in the streets of their native New Jersey got them through a multitude of challenges: gambling debts, Mafia threats and family disasters. Jersey Boys is a glimpse at the people behind a sound that has managed to endure for over four decades in the hearts of the public and includes popular hits like "Walk Like a Man," "December 1963 (Oh What a Night)" and many more.

Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, Jersey Boys opened on Broadway on November 6, 2005, won the Tony Award for Best Musical and ran for over 11 years. The show first ran in London’s West End from March 18, 2008 until March 26, 2017. The musical returned to New York with an off-Broadway production that was playing at New World Stages at the time theaters were shut down due to the coronavirus crisis.

Watch the previous London cast perform a medley at the 2015 Olivier Awards below.