Theater Couple Emily Padgett & Josh Young Welcome Baby Boy

Broadway couple Emily Padgett and Josh Young have announced the birth of their second child Leo Elliott Young, born on November 11; their first child, a daughter named Adele May, was born on February 3, 2019. The pair was married on June 3, 2018.

Young announced the news on Instagram with a video theater fans are sure to appreciate.

Padgett has been seen on Broadway in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Bright Star, Side Show, Rock of Ages, Grease and Legally Blonde. Her other stage turns include the touring production of Flashdance the Musical and a Chita Rivera Award-nominated performance in Sweet Charity.

Young earned a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award for his Broadway debut as Judas Iscariot in Jesus Christ Superstar. He has also been seen onstage in Amazing Grace, Evita and Les Misérables.