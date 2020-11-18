K. Todd Freeman on The Minutes Group Chat & His Important Wine Subscription

Living near the theater district during the Broadway shutdown, photographer and performer Matthew Stocke has been haunted walking past the empty palaces sitting in repose, waiting for the lights and stars to return. In this new Broadway.com photo feature, he reunites members of the theater community with their Broadway home #AwayFromHome.

K. TODD FREEMAN

THE MINUTES

K. Todd Freeman was three weeks into previews of Tracy Letts' political dramedy The Minutes when it was announced that Broadway was shutting down. With a resume spanning three decades, and two Tony nominations to his name, Freeman wasn't sure how to handle the time away from work. Now, with the recent announcement that the play is eyeing a 2022 stage return, Freeman talks about staying connected to his cast.

“I’ve been in Astoria this whole time. Staying in my apartment with my roommate and just trying to take it day by day. At the beginning of all this, I actually felt the safest at the theater. It’s like a family at the Cort, and I could really trust everyone there and knew that everyone was being safe and the area was being kept clean. It was hard to find out that I couldn’t go to the place I felt the safest anymore. I’ll be honest, it’s been a tough time... It feels fulfilling and encouraging to be a part of the Broadway community. Now, however, it seems distant, and the light at the end of the tunnel keeps getting pushed farther off. Of course, Broadway will return, and news of COVID vaccinations is getting brighter. That can only lead to audiences to be able to gather and for the lights of Broadway to burn bright again. But at the moment, it just feels far away...The Minutes announced a new opening date in March 2022, God willing and if the creek don’t rise. Cast members have been removing belongings from the dressing rooms today for a final time, which is a bummer. Our cast has had a text thread since March 12 [the day of the shutdown]. We stay in touch, which is lovely... I did cave and get a Peloton bike to help with the quarantine weight, though. Would it be terrible to say that wine has brought me the most joy? I got a wine subscription, which has been really nice. I doubt that after all of this I will continue to be a homebody. I've had enough!"

Photos by Matthew Stocke/Matt James Photo NYC for Broadway.com

Reporting by Caitlin Moynihan