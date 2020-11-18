See at Leslie Odom Jr. as Sam Cooke in First One Night in Miami Trailer

This new trailer is going to have fans twistin' the night away. In a just-released first look, see Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. as legendary singer Sam Cooke in the upcoming film One Night in Miami. Regina King directs the movie, which is based on the Olivier-nominated play by Kemp Powers, who also wrote the screenplay. One Night In Miami centers on the rise of Cassius Clay (Eli Goree) before he became Muhammed Ali. Set in 1964, the film follows him alongside three of his close friends, including Cooke, Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and former professional football player Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge), as they begin to assert themselves in the Civil Rights movement. The film will be arrive in select movie theaters beginning December 25 before being available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on January 15th, 2021. Check out the trailer below!