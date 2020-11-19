Watch Sierra Boggess & Julian Ovenden Sing Out From Brigadoon

Although theaters continue to be shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn't stopped stage stars Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden from singing out. The pair is gearing up to release a new album called Together... at a Distance (premiere date to be announced), which will feature covers of classic favorites. Now, they're giving fans a peek at their lovely collaboration with a new music video for "The Heather on the Hill" from Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's Brigadoon. Although the stars are separated by an ocean (Ovenden resides in the U.K.), they were able to come together for a stroll in the park. Check out the video below!