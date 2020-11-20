Hear a New Song from The Prom Movie; Cast Album Release Date Set

It will be time to dance on December 4! Just one week ahead of Netflix's premiere of Ryan Murphy's screen adaptation of The Prom on December 11, the date marks the release of the film's cast recording. The album includes all 16 songs from the original musical written by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, as well as some new numbers; Adam Anders and Peer Astrom, both longtime collaborators of Murphy on series including Glee and American Horror Story, have joined songwriting team Beguelin and Sklar for the music in the film. The album, which is being released by Sony Music Masterworks, is available for preorder. A physical CD will be available beginning on December 18.

“This soundtrack is a moment for everybody to dance together all over the globe," said director Murphy. "It feels like a worldwide celebration of an idea and a hope for a different kind of world.”

A new song from the movie, "Wear Your Crown," can be heard now. It features Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, Jo Ellen Pellman, Kerry Washington and Nicole Kidman. There will also be the new song "Simply Love," featuring James Corden.

As previously reported, the movie stars Streep as Dee Dee Allen, Corden as Barry Glickman, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Kidman as Angie, DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein, Washington as Ms. Greene and Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins.

The track "Tonight Belongs to You" was released on October 30. Listen to "Wear Your Crown" below!