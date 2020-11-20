Odds & Ends: Jeremy Pope, Joe Mantello & More Make Out100 List

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

2020 Out100 List Includes Broadway Stars

Out Magazine has announced the lineup of influencers listed among its 2020 Out100. A slew of theater-related honorees fill out the slate, including two-time 2019 Tony Award nominee and Hollywood Emmy nominee Jeremy Pope, stage and screen fave Cheyenne Jackson, The Prom film star Jo Ellen Pellman, two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello, Broadway alum Keke Palmer and more. Check out the full list here.

Keala Settle Joins John Stamos-Led Series

Tony nominee Keala Settle will join Disney+’s upcoming original series Big Shot. The show stars Broadway alum John Stamos as a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school. The cast also includes Jessalyn Gilsig, Emery Kelly, Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio and Cricket Wampler.

Riverside Studios' Holiday Season to Feature Sam Tutty & More

Riverside Studios has announced programming for its inaugural Christmas season in association with New Frame Productions. The season includes an evening of unplugged performances called West End Acoustic, which will feature Dear Evan Hansen Oliver winner Sam Tutty, Six's Maiya Quansah-Breed and Renée Lamb, Wicked’s Nicholas McLean and Jesus Christ Superstar’s Tyrone Huntley on December 8. There will be live staged readings of Agatha Christie’s crime plays Spider’s Web on December 9 and The Hollow on December 10 with a cast that includes Derek Jacobi, Jessica Hynes, Simon Callow, Kathryn Drysdale, Tom Hughes, Nina Sosanya, James Dreyfus, Laura Haddock, Valentine Olukoga, Samantha Bond, Angela Griffin and Matthew Kelly. All profits from the staged readings will be donated to the Theatre Support Fund+ and Acting For Others.

Amanda Jane Cooper Releases Holiday Single

Oh, what a celebration we'll have today! Wicked alum Amanda Jane Cooper has released a rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" that is sure to be popular. Wicked fans know pink goes good with green—so does red this time of year. Enjoy the sweet holiday single below!