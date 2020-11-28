Giving Thanks: Playwright Dominique Morisseau Receives Arthur Miller Foundation Legacy Award

Broadway.com recently presented the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors, the annual event that shines a spotlight on the importance of arts education in the public school system. Hosted by Broadway’s Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton, Oklahoma!), the virtual gala featured stories and songs from an array of Broadway performers, who honored inspiring teachers from their past and reflected on the state of theater and education in 2020.

In this clip from the show, Ain't Too Proud's Tony-nominated scribe Dominique Morisseau accepts the Arthur Miller Foundation Legacy Award. Hear AMF board chair members Rebecca Miller and Sandi Farkas share their admiration for Morisseau and observe that "generations of voices speak through her work." In her emotional acceptance speech, Morisseau details her inspiration and dedication to those whose voices are yet to be heard.

To honor the legacy of the great American playwright, Arthur Miller, and his New York City public school education, the Arthur Miller Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality theater education to public school students by supporting public school theater teachers. To watch more of the 2020 Arthur Miller Foundation Honors, or to donate, please visit http://www.amfhonorsorg.