Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Stars Take on the The Inheritance for The Walter Project

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 1, 2020
Glenn Close, John Cameron Mitchell, Russell Tovey, John Lithgow, Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Denée Benton, Michael Urie & Maulik Pancholy.
(Photo composition by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

We remember those who have come before us. Playwright Matthew López's Tony-nominated two-part drama The Inheritance, which had announced its closing date of March 15 prior to the Broadway shutdown, offers a panoramic view of gay life in New York City today, a generation after the height of the AIDS crisis. Now, in honor of World AIDS Day, López has brought together some of the biggest stars of the stage and screen to perform the emotional speech at the end of Act 1, originally performed fresh Tony nominee Paul Hilton as Walter Poole. Featuring John Lithgow, Lena Waithe, Ashley Park, John-Andrew Morrison, Connor Jessup, Marisa Tomei, Jordan E. Cooper, Andrea Martin, John Cameron Mitchell, Austin Smith, Aya Cash, Raúl Castillo, Michael Zegen, AnnaSophia Robb, Tituss Burgess, Russell Tovey, Nathan Lane, Judith Light, Mandy Gonzalez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Denée Benton, Bill Irwin, Wilson Cruz, Robert Fairchild, Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, Leslie Odom Jr., Maulik Pancholy, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Glenn Close, Jocelyn Bioh, Lucas Hedges and Hilary Rodham Clinton, the project was inspired by the iconic AIDS Quilt and created in collaboration with the AIDS Memorial. Watch the video below!

 

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Prom Movie's Meryl Streep Pays Tribute to Original Broadway Star Beth Leavel
  2. What To Do (Without Broadway!): A Day-to-Day Schedule
  3. Frozen's Caroline Bowman & Aisha Jackson on Disney's Holiday Singalong
Back to Top