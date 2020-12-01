Watch Stars Take on the The Inheritance for The Walter Project

We remember those who have come before us. Playwright Matthew López's Tony-nominated two-part drama The Inheritance, which had announced its closing date of March 15 prior to the Broadway shutdown, offers a panoramic view of gay life in New York City today, a generation after the height of the AIDS crisis. Now, in honor of World AIDS Day, López has brought together some of the biggest stars of the stage and screen to perform the emotional speech at the end of Act 1, originally performed fresh Tony nominee Paul Hilton as Walter Poole. Featuring John Lithgow, Lena Waithe, Ashley Park, John-Andrew Morrison, Connor Jessup, Marisa Tomei, Jordan E. Cooper, Andrea Martin, John Cameron Mitchell, Austin Smith, Aya Cash, Raúl Castillo, Michael Zegen, AnnaSophia Robb, Tituss Burgess, Russell Tovey, Nathan Lane, Judith Light, Mandy Gonzalez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Denée Benton, Bill Irwin, Wilson Cruz, Robert Fairchild, Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, Leslie Odom Jr., Maulik Pancholy, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Glenn Close, Jocelyn Bioh, Lucas Hedges and Hilary Rodham Clinton, the project was inspired by the iconic AIDS Quilt and created in collaboration with the AIDS Memorial. Watch the video below!