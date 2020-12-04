Watch Ali Stroker Discuss Her Dream of Playing a Rom-Com Leading Lady on Broadway Profiles

The December episode of the series Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is sure to get audiences in the holiday spirit. Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, the latest episode includes an interview with Tony winner Ali Stroker, who is set to star in the Lifetime movie Christmas Ever After, premiering on December 6. Stroker plays a romance novelist whose fictional hero comes to life in an unexpected way in the rom-com. "Representation is so important to me. It's one of the things that really fuels and lights my fire around my career. Growing up, I never saw anyone like me on stage or on screen," she said. "One of my favorite parts [about this movie] is that my disability isn't directly talked about, which feels authentic to my life. I don't always talk about being in a wheelchair in every single part of my life. I hope that it inspires people." Enjoy the segment below, tune into Lifetime's Christmas Ever After on December 6 and be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally syndicated theater news program, on your local TV station.