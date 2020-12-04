Odds & Ends: Raúl Esparza to Return to Law & Order: SVU & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Raúl Esparza Returns to Law & Order: SVU

After nearly three years away from Law & Order: SVU, four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza will retutn to the role of Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba in 2021. The show's Instagram account teased the news:

Esparza previously shared that it was his decision to leave the show when he did. His final appearance on the long-running series was on February 7, 2018. Welcome back, Raúl!

Jeremy O. Harris & NYTW Announce Golden & Ruth Harris Commission

Tony-nominated Slave Play scribe Jeremy O. Harris and and New York Theatre Workshop have teamed up to announce the Golden & Ruth Harris Commission, which offers two $50,000 commissions for a new theatrical work. “My grandparents, Golden and Ruth, always modeled charity and generosity within their community. Moreover, their generosity to me is the only reason I was able to write my first plays," Harris said in a statement. "Hopefully, this commission can do the same for other artists at the theater that gave me my first significant opportunities in the American theater." Over the next several months, nominators will recommend artists from every area and medium of the field, who will submit proposals to an independent panel. They will review the nominees and submit finalists to Harris and New York Theatre Workshop, who will select the recipients. Head here for more info.

Sneak Peek! See Tina Fey in One Night Only: The Best of Broadway

As previously announced, December 10 is going to be a big night for Broadway lovers. Tony-nominated Mean Girls scribe Tina Fey is set to host One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, a two-hour event scheduled to air at 8PM ET on NBC. The star-packed special, which will include Ain’t Too Proud, Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Diana, Jersey Boys, Mean Girls, Rent and more, is a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Check out the teaser below!

In the Heights Co-Creator Quiara Alegría Hudes’ to Release Memoir

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes is set to release her memoir My Broken Language from Penguin Random House on April 6, 2021. In the book, Hudes’ tells her lyrical story of coming of age against the backdrop of an ailing Philadelphia barrio, with her sprawling, idiosyncratic, love-and-trouble filled Puerto Rican family as her muse. Hudes won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Water By the Spoonful. Her other works include the book of In the Heights, Barrio Grrrl!, Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue, 26 Miles, Yemaya's Belly, Daphne's Dive, Miss You Like Hell and more. As previously reported, she is writing the screenplay for the new movie Life Is a Carnival.

Daveed Diggs Creates "Puppy for Hanukkah" Holiday Song

It's official: Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs can rap about anything. Guns, ships, furry Hannukah gifts—you name it! Diggs and his band Clipping. have created an ultra-catchy new holiday song "Puppy for Hanukkah” for the Disney Channel. The music video will debut on Disney Channel from December 4 through December 18 (the last night of Hanukkah) and can be viewed below.

Shane Richie to Return to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

'I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ star Shane Richie is set to strut back to Everybody's Talking About Jamie beginning on January 5, 2021. As previously announced, the Olivier-nominated musical is now set to resume West End performances at the Apollo Theatre beginning on December 12. Richie will return to the show to play Hugo/Loco Chanelle after a West End run in 2019 and the U.K. tour earlier this year.

Get a Glimpse at Matthew Morrison as The Grinch

Viewers are days away from catching Glee and Broadway alum Matthew Morrison on the previously announced Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical on NBC. Complete with Tony winner Denis O’Hare as the Grinch's sidekick dog Max and Descendants star Booboo Stewart as young Max, the show is not to be missed. Check out the trailer below!