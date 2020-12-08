Ariana DeBose on Joining The Prom Family, Why We Need Musicals Now & More on Show People

It's always time to dance for Broadway talent turned screen star Ariana DeBose. On the newest episode of Show People with Paul Wontorek, the triple threat discusses her journey from North Carolina to the New York stage, where she has appeared in shows like Bring It On, Motown, Hamilton, A Bronx Tale The Musical and a Tony-nominated turn in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Before she wows audiences in the role of Anita in Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story movie, audiences can see her as perfectionist Alyssa Greene in Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of the Broadway musical comedy The Prom, which premieres on Netflix on December 11.

Ariana DeBose, Jo Ellen Pellman & the cast of The Prom (Photo : Netflix)

DeBose was a fan of the original Broadway production, which earned six Tony Award nominations as well as the title of Broadway.com's Best Show of 2018. "I saw it in the theater three times, and I stood in standing room for two of them," she said. "I love this film so much because I think it pays tribute to the stage production, but it's also a beautiful tribute to who we are as a theatrical community. I think the tone of it captures our spirits and allows so many of those important conversations to be had. I feel as though I gravitate towards work that has something to say."

In addition to playing the love interest to Jo Ellen Pellman's character, DeBose joined an ultra-starry cast for the project. "I got to work with Meryl Streep, and I got to work with Kerry Washington," she said. "Now, KW and I text. What is life?!" There was an unforgettable moment where DeBose got, as she calls it, "Miranda Priestly-d," referencing Streep's role as a demanding magazine editor in The Devil Wears Prada. "It was actually my first day on set, and I was so nervous. She was shooting 'It's Not About Me.' When Meryl does a take, you clap for Miss Meryl because she's Meryl...I learned so much from watching her," she said. "But the one time I didn't clap because I had something on my skirt. I'm looking down, trying to fix it. I look up, and there she is. She said, 'You are not clapping. Was it not good?' I just bowed. She was great. We laughed about it afterwards. She's everything you think she is."

While DeBose adored the experience of working with Streep, Washington, James Corden, Andrew Rannells and Keegan-Michael Key, she says one of the most rewarding parts of appearing in The Prom is being part of the show's growing family. "The fact that we are all now a Prom family, and we all get to represent, it's really special, especially in a time when the Broadway lights are dark," she said. "I look at The Prom film as an opportunity to continue to give musicals to the world. I'm really proud to stand united with them as part of that legacy because we're all Prom family now."

Watch the Show People interview below.