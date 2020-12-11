Sponsored
Bedknobs and Broomsticks Musical to Premiere in the U.K. Next Year

London
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 11, 2020

A new stage musical adaptation of the beloved Disney film Bedknobs and Broomsticks is slated to make its world premiere at Newcastle Theatre Royal on August 14, 2021 ahead of a U.K. tour. Featuring Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman's music from the film along with new songs by Neil Bartram, the musical will feature a book by Brian Hill. Bartram and Hill penned the Broadway musical The Story of My Life.

The Disney production will be brought to life by directors Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison. Harrison will also serve as set and illusion designer. The show will feature choreography by Neil bettles, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Simon Wilkinson and sound design by Gareth Fry. A previously announced Chicago premiere of the show was postponed in 2018, following the death of director and choreographer Rachel Rockwell.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks follows three children evacuated from the London Blitz who arrive on the doorstep of Miss Eglantine Price, a patriotic witch-in-training and inexperienced broom flyer. The movie famously starred Angela Lansbury as Miss Price.

Casting will be announced at a later date. Gear up for the stage musical with the original movie trailer below!

