Happy Holidays from Broadway.com! May Your Snow Days Sing!

Even with marquees dimmed, Broadway stars remained a bright light in the dark days of the year with their benefit performances, cast recordings and livestreams. In this joyful illustration by Broadway.com's Ryan Casey see Evan Hansen, Simba, Harry Potter, Wicked's Elphaba, Chicago's Roxie Hart, Aladdin, Tina Turner, Ain't Too Proud's David Ruffin, Mean Girls queen bee Regina George, Six's Catherine of Aragon and Alexander Hamilton having fun sledding in the snow. We wish you a merry and bright holiday, and here's to a happy and healthy 2021!