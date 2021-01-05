The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Postponed as Coronavirus Cases Surge in California

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which was originally set to air on January 31 on CBS, are being postponed due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in California. Though a new date has yet to be confirmed, Rolling Stone reports that the event may be rescheduled for March. As previously announced, Jagged Little Pill, American Utopia, Soft Power, Little Shop of Horrors, Amélie and The Prince of Egypt are in the running for Best Musical Theater Album, with credits as follows:
Amélie
Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy and Jez Unwin, principal soloists; Michael Fentimen, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race & Nathan Tysen, producers (Nathan Tysen, lyricist; Daniel Messe, composer and lyricist)
American Utopia
David Byrne, principal soloist; David Byrne, producer (David Byrne, composer and lyricist)
Jagged Little Pill
Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten and Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen and Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard and Alanis Morissette, lyricists)
Little Shop of Horrors
Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff and Tom Alan Robbins, principal soloists; Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken and Frank Wolf, producers (Alan Menken, composer; Howard Ashman, lyricist)
The Prince of Egypt
Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia Khadime and Liam Tamne, principal soloists; Dominick Amendum and Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer and lyricist)
Soft Power
Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Alyse Alan Louis and Conrad Ricamora, principal soloists; Matt Stine, producer (David Henry Hwang, lyricist; Jeanine Tesori, composer and lyricist)
Some additional nominees of note to Broadway fans include Harry Connick, Jr. for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter (which coincided with his 2019 Broadway show Harry Connick Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter), John Legend for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album, Ricky Martin for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album and Mykal Kilgore for Best Traditional R&B Performance. The documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme also nabbed a nomination for Best Music Film.