The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Postponed as Coronavirus Cases Surge in California

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which was originally set to air on January 31 on CBS, are being postponed due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in California. Though a new date has yet to be confirmed, Rolling Stone reports that the event may be rescheduled for March. As previously announced, Jagged Little Pill, American Utopia, Soft Power, Little Shop of Horrors, Amélie and The Prince of Egypt are in the running for Best Musical Theater Album, with credits as follows: