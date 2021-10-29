 Skip to main content
Tony Winner Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant Are Engaged

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 29, 2021
Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant
(Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Congratulotions are in order! Kristin Chenoweth and guitarist Josh Bryant have announced they are engaged. The Tony winner shared the news on social media on October 29.

Bryant proposed to Chenoweth on October 27 on the rooftop of the Rainbow Room in New York City, according to People . The couple first met in 2016 when Bryant's band Backroad Anthem performed at the wedding of Chenoweth's niece. They started dating in August 2018 after meeting again at Chenoweth's nephew's wedding. While quarantining together in 2020, they created the Tiger King-inspired "Little Pieces" music video.

Chenoweth won a Tony Award for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and an Emmy for Pushing Daisies. She was nominated for Tony Awards for her performances in Wicked and On the Twentieth Century. Her other Broadway credits include her concert engagements Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls and My Love Letter to Broadway as well as The Apple Tree, Epic Proportions, Steel Pier and Promises, Promises. As previously reported, Chenoweth also hosts the Food Network competition show Candy Land. Bryant is a member of the band Backroad Anthem and also serves as a guitarist for country music singers Ty Herndon and Charlotte Leigh.

