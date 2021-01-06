Bow Down to These Ex-Wives with Tribute Video Six in Six Minutes

Bow down! Former Wicked star Hannah Corneau, Mary Claire King, Stephanie Jae Park, Sydney Patrick, AirLoom Beats and Erika Peterson have joined forces to create a mash-up video featuring the songs of Six. The performers are part of RANGE music, the group that previously released a seven-minute Hamilton tribute. Nada Stejepanovic directed the video, which was filmed in Brooklyn and features choreography by Alicia Lundgren. The project was produced by Ross Baum, Ben Holtzman and Sammy Lopez with music for the video conceived, arranged and produced by Baum and Holtzman and inspired by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' original music and lyrics for the musical. Check out the performance below!