Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Back row: AirLoom Beats, Erika Peterson, Mary Claire King, Hannah Corneau & Sydney Patrick
Front row: Stephanie Jae Park & Angela Travino

Bow Down to These Ex-Wives with Tribute Video Six in Six Minutes

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 6, 2021

Bow down! Former Wicked star Hannah Corneau, Mary Claire King, Stephanie Jae Park, Sydney Patrick, AirLoom Beats and Erika Peterson have joined forces to create a mash-up video featuring the songs of Six. The performers are part of RANGE music, the group that previously released a seven-minute Hamilton tribute. Nada Stejepanovic directed the video, which was filmed in Brooklyn and features choreography by Alicia Lundgren. The project was produced by Ross Baum, Ben Holtzman and Sammy Lopez with music for the video conceived, arranged and produced by Baum and Holtzman and inspired by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' original music and lyrics for the musical. Check out the performance below!

View Comments

Star Files

Hannah Corneau

Articles Trending Now

  1. What To Do (Without Broadway!): A Day-to-Day Schedule
  2. Rebecca Luker, Golden-Voiced Tony Nominee of Show Boat, The Music Man & More, Dies at 59
  3. Laura Benanti on Turning Pandemic Panic into Productivity with Homeschool Musical and More on Show People
Back to Top