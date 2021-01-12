Odds & Ends: Rebecca Luker Award Established & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

The Kurt Weill Foundation for Music Announces Annual Rebecca Luker Award

The Kurt Weill Foundation for Music's Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to establish an annual Rebecca Luker Award in honor of the performer, who died on December 23, 2020 from ALS. The award will be given to an outstanding performance of a selection from the Golden Age of American musical theater by a finalist in the foundation's annual Lotte Lenya Competition. Luker was a regular judge and advocate for the program, most recently as part of the 2020 semifinals. "Luker's recordings remain a model and a standard for contestants in the Lotte Lenya Competition," said Kim Kowalke, president of the Kurt Weill Foundation and founder of the Lotte Lenya Competition. Click here for more information.

Get a Quick Peek at the Tick, Tick... BOOM! Movie

Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick... BOOM! is officially coming to Netflix this year and the streaming service giant is giving fans a sneak peek. In a just-released video highlighting their upcoming 2021 movies, audiences get a three-second glimpse of Andrew Garfield performing, as well as a message from Miranda saying he loves that he's "finally directing" his first movie. In addition to the quick tease, Netflix also announced it will be releasing a new film every week of 2021. Check out the trailer below as we await an official release date.

Aaron Sorkin to Direct Being the Ricardos; Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem Eye Leading Roles

To Kill a Mockingbird playwright and Oscar-winning scribe Aaron Sorkin's newest project is Being the Ricardos, a film about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's relationship, for Amazon. According to Deadline, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, who appears in Netflix's screen adaptation of The Prom, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem, who will play King Triton in the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid, are in talks to play the I Love Lucy stars. The movie will follow one week of filming the hit sitcom as the couple face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage. Watch this space for more information!