Odds & Ends: Tina Turner Documentary to Air on HBO in March & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Tina Doc to Feature the Musical's Tony-Nommed Scribe

Tina, a feature documentary about musical icon Tina Turner, is set to air on HBO later this spring. The doc, which will debut on HBO at 8PM ET and be available to stream on HBO Max on March 27, will feature interviews with Turner, conducted in her hometown of Zurich, Switzerland and features never-before-seen footage, audio tapes and personal photos. The film will also include interviews with Tina: The Tina Turner musical's Tony-nommed scribe Katori Hall, as well as Angela Basset, who played her in a 1993 feature film, journalist Kurt Loder who co-authored I, Tina, which inspired the film, Oprah Winfrey and Turner's husband Erwin Bach, who also exec produces. Spoiler alert: the movie apparently concludes with Turner taking a bow on opening night of the Broadway musical. In the meantime, relive the opening night magic here!

J.K. Simmons & Nina Arianda Tapped for Aaron Sorkin Drama

Oscar winner J.K. Simmons and Tony winner Nina Arianda are eyeing the roles of William Frawley and Vivian Vance in Being the Ricardos, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Simmons and Arianda are in negotiations to join Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in the Amazon series, which is set during one production week of I Love Lucy in which Ball and Arnaz face challenges on two fronts: one crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

In Treatment Reboot Set for May

HBO's previously announced reboot of In Treatment is set to air this May, Deadline reports. The series ended its three-season run in 2010 and is returning for a fourth season as a reimagined half-hour series. This reimagining stars Uzo Aduba as the empathetic Dr. Brooke Taylor, who helps three patients navigate their mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. John Benjamin Hickey, the Tony-winning star who is nominated once again for his performance in The Inheritance, plays Colin, a charming millionaire beach bum turned white-collar criminal reckoning with all the ways his life has changed following his recent release from prison. Look for stage stars Anthony Ramos as home health aide Eladio and Liza Colón-Zayas as Rita, Brooke's longtime friend. A premiere date for In Treatment will be announced later.

P.S. Tina Turner and Carole King, two music legends whose lives and music have served as the basis for Broadway musicals, have been nominated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2021. Inductees will be announced in May and honored at a fall ceremony.

P.P.S. Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry posted the photo below, saying that season one of Tina Fey's Girls5eva has wrapped. We spy Sara Bareilles!