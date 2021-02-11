Andrew Barth Feldman Joins High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Broadway's Andrew Barth Feldman will appear in a recurring guest spot in the upcoming second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+, according to Billboard. The Dear Evan Hansen alum will play a French exchange student named Antoine.

As previously announced, Feldman will join fellow former Dear Evan Hansen castmate Roman Banks, who also is new to the cast this season. They will appear alongside returning cast members Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders. Derek Hough and Olivia Rose Keegan are also set to appear this season as new characters.

Feldman, who topped the Jimmy Awards in 2018, made his Broadway debut as Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen. He is also the creator behind Broadway Whodunit?, a virtual murder mystery series in which Broadway stars are the suspects, and the audience gets to be the detectives. He is set to attend Harvard University after deferring a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Created by Tim Federle, the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series follows a group of East High students as they prepare to perform Beauty and the Beast as their spring musical. No official release date has been announced.