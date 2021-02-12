Sponsored
Watch Todrick Hall Join Brandy & More to Pay Tribute to Cinderella with Delightful Medley

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 12, 2021

Broadway alum Todrick Hall has joined forces with Brandy, Bernadette Peters, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Jason Alexander, Veanne Cox and Paolo Montalbán to pay tribute to Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the fan-favorite 1997 film that arrives on Disney+ on February 12. The movie musical features such songs as “Impossible,” “In My Own Little Corner,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” “A Lovely Night” and more. Hall and Brandy revisit these numbers with an incredible new flair. Check out the delightful music video below!

Todrick Hall & Brandy
View Comments

