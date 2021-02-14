Celebrate Valentine's Day with Will Chase & Ingrid Michaelson on Broadway Profiles

Spend Valentine's Day with this creative couple! Broadway fave Will Chase and chart-topping singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson have been together for five years, and on the newest episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the Emmy-winning host caught up with the pair. They discuss cretive projects, including their hilarious Tiger King music video collaboration, Chase's short film, which he created with his former Smash co-star Jack Davenport, and Michaelson's work on the stage musical of The Notebook. "Who hasn't seen that movie?" Chase asked. Well, Michaelson had an answer for that: "Lin-Manuel Miranda texted me awhile ago and was like, 'Should I watch the movie, or should I wait for your show?" Hear Michaelson's answer below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.