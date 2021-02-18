Lupita Nyong'o's Children's Book Sulwe to Become Animated Movie Musical

Oscar winner and Tony nominee Lupita Nyong’o is bringing her children's book Sulwe to the small screen. Variety reports that the story will be adapted into an animated musical for Netflix.

Written by Nyong’o and illustrated by Vashti Harrison, Sulwe follows a young Kenyan girl named Sulwe, who wishes for her dark skin to be lighter. One night, Sulwe is visited by a shooting star that opens her eyes and changes her perspective.

Nyong’o, who won the Academy Award in 2014 for her supporting role in 12 Years a Slave, was nominated for a Tony Award for her Broadway debut in Danai Gurira's Eclipsed. in 2016 Her other screen credits include Us, Black Panther, Little Monsters, Black is King and more. She is the voice of Maz Kanata in the Star Wars franchise. In 2020, Nyong'o starred in the radio play productions of Richard II and the bilingual Romeo y Julieta as part of the collaboration between Public Theater and WNYC Studios.

A voice cast and production schedule will be announced later.