Watch Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Discuss Love Life at Encores!

The Encores! staging of Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner's 1948 musical Love Life had been planned to run from March 18, 2020 through March 22 at New York City Center. The production was canceled on the afternoon of the run-through as the news broke that theaters across New York City were being shut down to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Now, one year later, director Victoria Clark, Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and previous Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel are revisiting the production. This latest episode of Encores! Inside the Revival also features performances from the cast of the 2020 production, including Kate Baldwin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Brandon Burks, Jonathan Christopher, John Edwards, John-Michael Lyles and Heath Saunders. As Clark, Berman and Viertel explain why the show resonates more than ever, they also reveal that City Center is dedicated to presenting Love Life in a future season. Enjoy the latest installment of City Center's docuseries below!