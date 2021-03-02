Bring It On, Starring Love Island's Amber Davies & Olympic Gymnast Louis Smith, Sets London Run

Bring It On The Musical is back on track to head to London. The show is set to play Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall from December 8 through January 22, 2022. The run had originally been planned for last year, prior to theater shutdowns caused by the coronavirus. As originally announced, the production will be led by Amber Davies as Campbell alongside Louis Smith as Cameron.

Inspired by the 2000 film of the same name, Bring It On The Musical features an original score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, a book by Jeff Whitty and lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green.

The musical follows newly crowned squad captain Campbell, who should be embarking on her most cheertastic senior year at Truman High School. When she's forced to move to the neighboring hard-knock Jackson High, Campbell fears her life is over. But an unlikely friendship catapults her back into contention with a powerhouse squad and the fire to achieve the impossible.

Perhaps best known as the winner of ITV’s Love Island in 2017, Davies made her professional stage debut in 2019 in Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical at the Savoy Theatre and subsequently on the U.K. tour. Four-time gymnastic Olympic medallist Smith shot to fame in 2008, when he won the first British gymnastic medal in 100 years at the Beijing Olympics. Following his success at the London 2012 Olympic Games, Smith later won that year’s BBC Strictly Come Dancing, before going on to win the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special in 2014. On stage, he has appeared in Rip It Up in the West End and on tour.

Complete casting will be announced later.