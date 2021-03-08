Jeremy O. Harris Reacts to Slave Play's Record-Breaking Tony Noms & Shares What's Next

Scribe Jeremy O. Harris' Broadway debut work Slave Play received a record-breaking 12 Tony nominations. With Tony voting currently underway, the playwright shared what it was like for his provocative show to garner so many nods on the latest episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal.

Tony Kushner (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

"The plays that have held this [record] before were some truly seminal pieces of work," Harris told Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek. "The play that held it for most of my life was Angels in America and that, for me, is the height of the American theatrical canon. [Angels in America playwright] Tony Kushner came to an early preview of Slave Play and sent me a gorgeous letter. So, to know that that was the play that we've matched in a lot of ways, in terms of nominations and its cultural discourse—it means the world to me."

Harris has a lot on his plate these days. In addition to funding new work and launching a fashion line, he also has projects coming up with HBO. "What I'm really excited about now is creating—in this new decade of the 2020s—a new class of Broadway theatermakers, who are making more nonconforming work, more challenging work and exciting work and helping other artists find that audience," he said.