Catch Up With Slave Play Scribe Jeremy O. Harris & More on Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal

Jeremy O. Harris on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal"
Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the latest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on March 7 at 6PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris speaks with Broadway.com’s Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about the show’s record-breaking 12 Tony nominations and how he plans to pay it forward by helping to fund a new era of theatermakers.
- Before the shutdown, Tamsen Fadal caught up with Slave Play Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango to hear her reaction after reading the play for the first time and how she felt when Rihanna was in the audience.
- Tina: The Tina Turner Musical writer Katori Hall and supporting actor Daniel J. Watts share their reactions to being first-time Tony Award nominees.
- Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley dives into her thoughts about Alanis Morissette's music and reveals her Tony Award fashion plans.
- Ashley Park describes falling in love with the French capital while filming the Netflix show Emily in Paris.
- Tony-winning playwright Simon Stephens aims to bring Blindness to New York.
- Paul Wontorek shares the latest Broadway buzz about upcoming film adaptations of the stage blockbusters Dear Evan Hansen, In The Heights and Wicked.
- Scenic designer Derek McLane takes us behind-the-scenes of his Tony-nominated sets for Moulin Rouge! and A Soldier’s Play.
To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Enjoy the episode below!