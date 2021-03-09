Blindness Sets Date for Off-Broadway Premiere

The acclaimed London production of Blindness is set to begin performances on April 2 at New York's Daryl Roth Theatre. Opening night is set for April 6. The engagement had previously been announced for the fall. The unique and timely work had a sold-out premiere (which was extended) at London’s Donmar Warehouse last year from August 22, 2020 through September 5.

Based on the dystopian novel by Nobel Prize winner José Saramago, adapted by Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and directed by Walter Meierjohann, Blindness is a socially-distanced sound and light experience. Through spellbinding storytelling narrated by Olivier Award winner Juliet Stevenson, it unveils the gripping story of a world changed forever in the blink of an eye, reminding us that from the darkness, we will all emerge stronger.

The Daryl Roth Theatre has been transformed to accommodate socially-distanced seating at a maximum of 50 people per performance. All tickets will be sold in two-seat pods, enabling two people in a social pod to be seated together, six feet away from other pods. All front-of-house staff will complete COVID-19 compliance training, and all visitors and staff will have their temperature taken upon arrival at the theater. Masks must be worn by all audience members and staff. Headphones will be individually sanitized between each showing of Blindness. Prior to COVID-19, the theatrical venue has hosted up to 400 people for non-traditional events such as De La Guarda, Fuerza Bruta and In & Of Itself.

Scribe Stephens, who adapted the novel for this theatrical experience, spoke about Blindness heading to New York with Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper on Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal. Check out the full interview below!