Because He Can, Can, Can! Moulin Rouge! Star Aaron Tveit Says He Could Do the Show Tomorrow

March 12 marks one year since Broadway shut down due to COVID-19. To observe this surreal milestone, we checked in with Moulin Rouge! star Aaron Tveit, who went live on Broadway.com's Instagram with Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek. Tveit garnered a Tony nomination for bringing the role of writer Christian to the stage. Despite being away from the musical for 365 days, Tveit is ready to step back onto the Al Hirschfeld Theatre stage: "I keep dreaming that we're just going to get a call like, 'Hey, we're doing the show tomorrow night.' I'm like, 'Let's do it.'"

Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit in Moulin Rouge! (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Wontorek noted another milestone this week: it's been exactly 10 years since Catch Me If You Can, starring Tveit and Norbert Leo Butz, had its first preview performance. "It was very special show. It didn't have as long a life as we all wanted it to have," Tveit said. "I really think it's one of those shows that is going to be revived someday. It'll just be the right place at the right time. I've been lucky to have been part of some very special moments in the theater, and that was a very special one. It'll get its due."

Tveit has continued to work during this year without Broadway: He spent several months in Vancouver shooting the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon! "It's going to have a lot of mileage with theater fans," he said of the upcoming musical comedy, which stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as well as Broadway's Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada and Ariana DeBose. As previously reported, Tveit was also busy with the comedy podcast Hit Job alongside Keke Palmer, Matt Bomer and Brooke Shields. Last summer, he filmed Hallmark's One Royal Holiday with fellow Broadway stars Laura Osnes and Victoria Clark.

Gavin Creel & Aaron Tveit (Photo: Jenny Anderson)

In addition to his many projects, Tveit has also been spending the last year with his adorable pup Miles and bingewatching Netflix's The Queen's Gambit and Bravo's Below Deck. During the interview with Wontorek, Tveit also revealed that he and Gavin Creel are "teaming up again soon." Theater fans fondly recall their Miscast duet of Rent's "Take Me Or Leave Me" in 2016.

In the meantime, Tveit notes the uncertain timeline of the Tony Awards ceremony and Broadway's eventual reopening date. "The Tony season is when you really feel the community come together. You're seeing all these friends in other shows at press things and performances and ultimately at the Tony Awards. That's what's strange this year," he said. Of course, another notable part of this Tony Awards is that Tveit is the only nominee in the Leading Actor in a Musical category. "It hasn't taken away anything in terms of the scope of the whole thing for me," he said. "For me, it's a lifelong journey to this point. I just look at it as a recognition of work. I'm so grateful for it."

Watch Wontorek and Tveit's catch-up below!