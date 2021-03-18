Jack Holden's World Premiere Solo Play Cruise Set for West End Run This Spring

London's Duchess Theatre will have a show in it before the return of The Play That Goes Wrong. Written and performed by Jack Holden, the world premiere solo play Cruise, which includes both live music and spoken word, will run from May 18 through June 13. As previously reported, The Play That Goes Wrong is set to bow at that West End house beginning on June 18.

Based on a true story Holden was told while volunteering for Switchboard, the LGBTQ+ listening service, this new play pays tribute to a generation lost to HIV and AIDs. Set in Soho in the 1980s, this kaleidoscopic musical is a celebration of queer culture with an electronic soundtrack performed live by John Elliott. Directed by Bronagh Lagan, a filmed version will be available to watch beginning on April 15.

“It is an absolute honor to have the opportunity to present this play, not only on a West End stage but as we are coming out of what has been one of the most difficult and challenging years for all," producer Katy Lipson said in a statement. "It is a brave and innovative show which brings us into a world and part of history which we may not be so familiar with."

Check out the teaser below!