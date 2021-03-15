The Play That Goes Wrong to Return to the West End in June

The London company of "The Play That Goes Wrong" at the Duchess Theatre (Photo: Helen Murray)

The Play That Goes Wrong is set to resume performances at the Duchess Theatre in London on June 18. The show tweeted the news on March 15.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse… The Play That Goes Wrong is BACK!



We can't wait to go wrong again, when we re-open from 18 June 2021 at the Duchess Theatre in London Tickets are now on sale, booking through to 30 January 2022: https://t.co/cAEBC9RfgM pic.twitter.com/EQoEVvbK1g — The Play That Goes Wrong (@playgoeswrong) March 15, 2021

Prior to COVID-19 cases surging across in the U.K. at the end of 2020, the show had scheduled a return for November 19, 2020.

The Play That Goes Wrong spotlights an amateur drama society that puts on a murder mystery. As the title suggests, nothing in the performance goes according to plan. The Olivier-winning play, which began in London, moved to Broadway in 2017. In 2019, the show transferred to off-Broadway's New World Stages, where it was running at the time that theaters shut down. That year, the BBC premiered a new television series, The Goes Wrong Show, based on the celebrated stage comedy.