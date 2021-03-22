Kate Wetherhead Joins Paul Rudnick in Writing The Devil Wears Prada Musical

A million girls would kill for this job! Kate Wetherhead is writing the book for the upcoming Devil Wears Prada musical with playwright Paul Rudnick. The show is set to premiere at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre from July 19, 2022 through August 21.

Wetherhead is the co-creator, writer, director and star of the online comedy Submissions Only, as well as co-author (with former Broadway.com vlogger Andew Keenan-Bolger) of the Jack & Louisa book series. Wetherhead has appeared on Broadway in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Legally Blonde. She has numerous off-Broadway credits, including The Other Josh Cohen, for which she received a 2013 Drama Desk nomination.

“I am thrilled and honored to have joined the Prada team,” said Wetherhead in a statement. “I can’t wait to help bring this iconic story to Broadway and beyond.” Rudnick added, "I’m delighted to have Kate Wetherhead onboard to add such a talented voice to this exciting, much-awaited project and delicious property."

Based on Lauren Weisberger's bestselling 2003 novel, which was turned into a smash 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada follows Andy Sachs, a smart but drab aspiring journalist who gets sucked into the glamorous world of the elite fashion magazine Runway and the servitude of its cutthroat editor, Miranda Priestly.

As previously reported, Tony winner Beth Leavel will take on the role of fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly with Taylor Iman Jones playing her assistant Andy Sachs. Anna D. Shapiro will direct the new musical, which features music by Elton John and lyrics by Shaina Taub.