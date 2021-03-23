Three-Time Tony Nominee Joshua Henry & Wife Cathryn Stringer Welcome Twins

Congratulations are in order for Joshua Henry and his wife Cathryn Stringer. They welcomed twins Max and Leo, who were born on March 21. The three-time Tony nominee shared the news on Instagram on March 23.

The couple had their first child, Samson Peter, in 2018. College sweethearts Henry and Stringer were married on October 20, 2012.

Henry was last seen on the New York stage in Ross Golan's The Wrong Man, for which he won an Outer Critics Circle Award. He starred on Broadway as Billy Bigelow in the 2018 revival of Carousel. He earned a Tony nomination for that performance and additional Tony nods for his turns in The Scottsboro Boys and Violet. Henry's Broadway credits also include In the Heights, American Idiot, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Bring It On The Musical and Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed. Off-Broadway, he appeared in the debut production of In the Heights and in Shafrika, The White Girl. Henry also led the cast of the first national touring production of Hamilton.