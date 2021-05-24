Livin' It Up! Hadestown Sets Broadway Return; North American Tour & Seoul Productions Announce Dates

Spring is coming again to the Walter Kerr Theatre. Anaïs Mitchell's Tony-winning musical Hadestown will return to its Broadway home on September 2. The previously announced North American tour will debut at Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center on October 15. The musical will have its first international production bow at Seoul, South Korea’s LG Art Center in August. Full casting for the productions will be announced soon.

“I have desperately missed this show and our company over the past year. Hadestown is about rebirth and the deep need to tell old stories anew in fellowship together; I think when audiences reunite with our company (onstage and off), it’s going to be wildly powerful," said Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin. "Hadestown is also about a community coming together and calling for change. As we’ve seen demands for necessary change from across the country—in the fight for racial justice and economic justice and environmental justice—I think the show’s central theme of imagining how the world could be will ring out particularly loudly.”

Hadestown opened on Broadway on April 17, 2019 and tells the story of two intertwining mythic tales—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—as it invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Hadestown won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

At the time of the shutdown, Broadway's Hadestown was led by Reeve Carney as Orpheus, two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, Tony nominee Amber Gray as Persephone, Tony nominee Patrick Page as Hades, Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, and Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Kay Trinidad as the Fates.