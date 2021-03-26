Love Letters, Starring Martin Shaw & Jenny Seagrove, Sets Dates for West End Return

A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters is set for a West End return beginning on May 19 at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket. The play opened in December 2020 but closed after two weeks due to surging COVID-19 cases. Directed by Roy Marsden, this production of the two-hander stars Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove.

Love Letters is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. Two friends, rebellious Melissa Gardner and straight-arrow Andrew Makepeace Ladd III have exchanged notes, cards and letters with each other for over 50 years. From second grade, through summer vacations, to college and well into adulthood, they have spent a lifetime discussing their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats. But long after the letters are done, the real question remains: Have they made the right choices, or is the love of their life only a letter away?

The show bowed on Broadway in 1989, starring Colleen Dewhurst and Jason Robards, and was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Brian Dennehy and Mia Farrow headlined a 2014 Broadway revival that went on to feature starry replacements Alan Alda and Carol Burnett. Hart to Hart co-stars Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers previously appeared in the play at the Wyndham's Theatre in the West End.

Shaw was Tony-nominated for his performance in the 1996 Broadway revival of An Ideal Husband. Seagrove is known for her performance as Jo Mills in the long-running BBC drama series Judge John Deed.

Find out more about COVID-19 guidelines at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket here.