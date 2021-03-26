Odds & Ends: Idina Menzel & James Marsden Set for Enchanted Sequel & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Idina Menzel & James Marsden to Return for Disenchanted

All four leads of Disney's Enchanted will return for its upcoming sequel. Composer Alan Menken shared that Tony winner Idina Menzel and James Marsden will reprise their roles as Nancy Tremaine and Prince Edward, respectively. As previously reported, Amy Adams will reprise her role as Giselle in the movie musical, which will stream on Disney+. Patrick Dempsey announced that he boarded the project back in January. The film is currently in production. Further details, including a release date, will be announced later.

Stage & Screen Talent Craig “muMs” Grant Dies at 52

Craig Grant, also known as muMs da Schemer, has died at the age of 52. Deadline reports that the actor and poet died of natural causes. Grant performed in Broadway's The 24 Hours Plays four times. He is perhaps best known for appearing in all six seasons of the HBO prison drama Oz, in which he played Arnold “Poet” Jackson, a heroin addict who is released from “Emerald City,” only to return after killing a drug dealer. He was able to showcase his poetry skills on the show. Born on December 18, 1968 in New York City, Grant competed at the 1996 National Poetry Slam as a member of the Nuyorican team and was featured in the 1998 feature documentary Slam Nation: The Sport of Spoken Word. Grant went on to become a member of the LAByrinth Theater Company, which staged his one-man show A Sucker Emcee. His additional screen credits included The Sopranos, Chappelle’s Show, Law & Order, Boston Legal, Cold Case, Blue Bloods, Nurse Jackie, Luke Cage, High Maintenance, The Last O.G., She's Gotta Have It and more. He recently wrapped shooting Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move, starring Jon Hamm, Benicio Del Toro and Don Cheadle. He had been scheduled to shoot Tyler Perry’s BET+ series All the Queen’s Men in Atlanta.

Watch Andy Mientus' Fresh Take on "Some Enchanted Evening"

The previously announced album R&H Goes Pop! is available on March 26, and with it comes a new spin on the South Pacific love song "Some Enchanted Evening," performed by Andy Mientus. The music video, directed by Mientus' husband, two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, offers a fresh take on the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic and also features Pose's Dyllón Burnside as well as John Cameron Mitchell and Michael McElroy. Check it out below, and stream the album here.

Get a Sneak Peek at Snowpiercer's Season Two Finale

The thriller Snowpiercer, featuring Tony winners Daveed Diggs and Lena Hall, is nearly done airing its second season on TNT. Deadline reports that the first hour of the two-hour season finale is set to drop early on March 27 ahead of the episode's full airing on March 29. The series, which is based on the Bong Joon-ho film of the same name, follows the lives of those on a train that perpetually circles the globe following an event that turned the world into a frozen wasteland. It has already been renewed for season three.

Tony Shalhoub (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Full Cast Announced for Broadway Backwards

This all-star lineup is now complete! As previously reported, Broadway Backwards, the annual gala that bans gender constraints in its performances, will make its virtual premiere on March 30 as a benefit for both Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City. The show will feature Jay Armstrong Johnson as an isolated New Yorker who dreams a fantastical journey guided by a late-night television host, portrayed by Jenn Colella. New performances will be merged with numbers from previous editions of Broadway Backwards. Joining the previously announced lineup of stars are Tony Shalhoub, former vlogger Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ben Vereen and Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley. The online event can be viewed here and will remain available through April 3.

Want to Perform in Miscast21? Here's How

MCC Theater's annual Miscast21 gala is set to premiere virtually on May 16. The free broadcast features stars singing songs from roles in which they would never traditionally be cast, and now you have a chance to join the lineup! Submissions are open for #MCCMISCASTME, a TikTok challenge in which theater fans are encouraged to perform a 30-second snippet of a favorite song from a role in which they would not traditionally be cast, for a chance to be included on the Miscast21 broadcast. Participants must tag @mcctheater and use both #MCCMISCASTME and #MISCAST21. Submissions are due by April 16.

P.S. Simply the best! The cast recording of the Tony-nominated musical Tina is available today on vinyl. Head here so you can get it rollin'!