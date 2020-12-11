Disney Announces New Movie Encanto with Music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Prequel to The Lion King & More

Disney announced a slew of upcoming projects from Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney Plus for its annual Disney Investor Day. While over 50 movies, series, spin-offs and more were announced, there are some projects that every Broadway fan needs to know about. Get ready for what musicals are coming to the screen by checking out the list below.

Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios announced Encanto, an original film based in Colombia that tells the story of a magical family. Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush and co-directed and co-written by Charise Castro Smith, the new movie features music by Tony-winning Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda. More information, including casting and release date, to be announced. Watch the teaser clip below to get even more excited about what's to come!

The Lion King Prequel

Set as a prequel to the live action The Lion King that released in the summer of 2019, this new film is currently in development by Barry Jenkins, director of the Oscar-winning Moonlight. Grammy winners Hans Zimmer and Pharrell and Oscar nominee Nicholas Britell are set to provide the music.

Tiana

The Princess and the Frog's Princess Tiana is getting her own animated musical series on Disney Plus. Tiana will focus on what it's like stepping into the role of a princess of a new country. Fingers crossed that Tony winner Anika Noni Rose reprises her vocal performance as Tiana for the series.

Moana Series

Disney's acclaimed 2016 film Moana, which featured Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson, is getting new life on Disney Plus. The new animated musical series will dive into the mythology of the Pacific Islands and give fans an update on the beloved Moana. No word yet on whether Miranda or newcomer Auliʻi Cravalho are attached to the project.

Sister Act 3

Fabulous, baby! Whoopi Goldberg is officially going back into the habit for Sister Act 3, in which she will star and produce. Tyler Perry will co-produce the third film that will premiere on Disney Plus on a date to be announced. Look back at Sister Act's Broadway bow below!

Disenchanted

It's been 13 years since Oscar nominee Amy Adams starred in the hit movie musical Enchanted, which featured music by Alan Menken. Now, Adams is returning as the fantastical princess Giselle in its sequel, Disenchanted, which will stream on Disney Plus.

The Little Mermaid

It's official! After months of speculating, Disney has confirmed the starry cast for the upcoming The Little Mermaid live action film. The movie musical will feature Halley Bailey as Ariel, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Awkwafina as Scuttle. With a release date to be announced, get to know the cast below!