Olivier-Nominated Musical Amélie, Starring Audrey Brisson, Set for West End in May

Following its U.K. premiere at the Watermill Theatre, a 2019 tour, an Olivier Award-nominated run at The Other Palace Theatre that same year and a 2021 Grammy nomination for its London cast recording, Amélie The Musical is headed to the West End. Performances are scheduled to begin at the Criterion Theatre on May 20 with opening night set for June 2. Olivier Award nominee Audrey Brisson will return to the title role. The show will initially play to a socially distanced audience in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Based on the 2001 film and featuring a book by Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Messé and Nathan Tysen, Amélie centers on an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, she realizes that to find happiness she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart.

Joining Brisson in the cast will be Sioned Saunders as Gina, Flora Spencer-Longhurst as Georgette/Sylvie, Rachel Dawson as Andamine/Philomene, Oliver Grant as Lucien/Mysterious Man, Chris Jared as Nino Quincampoix, Caolan McCarthy as Hippolito/Elton John, Samuel Morgan-Grahame as Joseph/Fluffy, Kate Robson-Stuart as Suzanne, Jack Quarton as Blind Beggar, Jez Unwin as Raphael/Bretodeau and Johnson Willis as Collignon/Dufayel. Nuwan Hugh Perera, Miiya Alexandra, Robyn Sinclair and Matthew James Hinchliffe complete the ensemble.

Amélie had its premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2015, starring Samantha Barks. The musical then went on to the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles with Hamilton Tony nominee Phillipa Soo in the lead role, which she reprised on Broadway in 2017.