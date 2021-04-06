Find Out About Off-Broadway's Blindness on Broadway Profiles

Blindness, the sound and light experience that played London’s Donmar Warehouse last year, is officially opening at New York's Daryl Roth Theatre on April 6. The newest episode of Broadway Profiles includes a behind-the-scenes look at the production and an interview with producer Daryl Roth. "While we're so lucky to be able to open our doors because of this presentation and the unique space that we have that can make it possible, I also feel a true responsibility to make sure that everyone is safe and healthy," she said. "I just want people to have a sense of coming back to the theater for what is the foundation of theater, and that's storytelling." Learn more in the video below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.